Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:12 PM
Home Back Page

110 killed in suicide bombing in Afghan mosque

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

KABUL, Oct 8: A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 110 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said.
Scores more victims from the minority community were wounded in the blast, which has not been claimed but appears designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. The extremist Islamic State group, bitter rivals of the Taliban, has repeatedly targeted Shiites in a bid to stir up sectarian violence in Sunni-majority Afghanistan.
A medical source at the Kunduz Provincial Hospital said that 35 dead and more than 55 wounded had been taken there, while Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital said 20 were dead and scores more wounded.
Matiullah Rohani, director of culture and information in Kunduz for Afghanistan's new Taliban government, confirmed to AFP that the deadly incident was a suicide attack and that 46 people had died and 143 were wounded.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier said "an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots" in Kunduz. Residents of Kunduz, the capital of a province of the same name, told AFP the blast hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week for Muslims.
Zalmai Alokzai, a local businessman who rushed to Kunduz Provincial Hospital to check whether doctors needed blood donations, described horrific scenes.  "Ambulances were going back to the incident scene to carry the dead," he said.
An international aid worker at the MSF hospital in the city told AFP there were fears the death toll could rise even further.  "Hundreds of people are gathered at the main gate of the hospital and crying for their relatives but armed Taliban guys are trying to prevent gatherings in case another explosion is planned," he said.
Graphic images shared on social media, which could not immediately be verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor. Pictures showed plumes of smoke rising into the air over Kunduz.
A female teacher in Kunduz told AFP the blast happened near her house, and several of her neighbours were killed. "It was a very terrifying incident," she said. "Many of our neighbours have been killed and wounded. A 16-year-old neighbour was killed. They couldn't find half of his body. Another neighbour who was 24 was killed as well."    -REUTERS


