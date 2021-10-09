Video
BAU teacher loses hand in M’singh road crash

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Oct 8: A university teacher lost his right hand when a truck hit a bus at Phulpur upazila in Mymensingh district on Thursday night.
The injured was identified as Hasan Morshed Ali (30), an assistant professor of Faculty of Animal Husbandry of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), said Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station. OC Mamun said, the teacher was sitting on a Sherpur-bound bus of 'Adil Paribahan' dangling his right hand from the window.
"The teacher was travelling to his village. When the bus reached Banshati area on Mymensingh-Sherpur road around 8:00pm on Thursday, a speeding truck from the opposite direction hit the bus while crossing, severing Hasan's right hand in the process," said the OC quoting locals. Four others also received injuries in the accident.
"The bus driver fled the scene abandoning the bus in front of Nakla Upazila Health Complex in Sherpur," added the OC.
Hasan was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) from where he was referred to a private hospital in Dhaka early on Friday. On information, police immediately recovered the severed hand from the spot and took it to MMCH.
BAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Lutful Hassan visited the injured teacher at the hospital on Friday. "His condition is stable but his severed hand is yet to be reattached," said the VC.


