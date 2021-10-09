Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Sports

I hoped Messi would offer to play for free: Laporta

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

I hoped Messi would offer to play for free: Laporta

I hoped Messi would offer to play for free: Laporta

MADRID, OCT 8: Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted on Friday he hoped Lionel Messi would change his mind about leaving the club and offer to play for free.
Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August after Barca decided not to renew the Argentinian's contract due to La Liga's strict salary limits.
"There came a time when both parties saw that it would not be possible. There was disappointment on both sides," Laporta told Catalan radio station RAC1.
"He wanted to stay but they also had a lot of pressure because of the offer they had. They knew if he didn't stay, he would go to PSG."
Laporta continued: "I hoped Messi would do a u-turn and he would say he would play for free.
"I would have liked that and I would have been all for it. It is my understanding La Liga would have accepted it. But we cannot ask a player of Messi's stature to do this."
Laporta reiterated the club's atrocious financial situation meant they were unable to keep Messi on the same terms.
Barca recorded losses of 481 million euros ($556 million) last season, with a gross debt of 1.35 billion euros.
"We had the conclusions of the audit (on Wednesday) and the investment in Leo would have put us at risk," said Laporta, who also suggested Barcelona could yet sign up to a deal with investment fund CVC Capital Partners.
La Liga told Barca in August they could keep Messi if they agreed to the deal, which involved the league selling 10 percent of the commercial business, including television rights, for the next 50 years, in exchange for 2.7 billion euros.
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao rejected the offer.
"We do not need more debt," said Laporta. "I understand La Liga clubs are suffering. We have not ruled ourselves out of this operation but they have to change it. They are trying to reformulate the deal."
Laporta also confirmed his support for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, whose future has been uncertain in recent weeks.
"I think he deserves a margin of confidence," said Laporta. "I asked him if he trusted the team and he said, 'Of course I trust them. I need to get the injured players back'. He wants to continue at all costs and show this team is competitive."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I hoped Messi would offer to play for free: Laporta
Mbappe has 'winner's mentality': Lloris
Nigeria in shock after home loss to lowly Central African Republic
Late Barbosa penalty helps preserve Brazil's winning start
Saudis down Japan to stay perfect in WC qualifying
ICC MENS T20 WORLD CUP 2021
Pakistan make three changes to World Cup squad
Paine expects 'really strong' England side for Ashes


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft