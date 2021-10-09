Pakistan make three changes to World Cup squad

KARACHI, OCT 8: Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed makes a surprise return in three changes to Pakistan's World Cup squad, selectors said Friday.

The 34-year-old Sarfaraz was not in the 15-man squad announced last month but all 16 teams competing in the event had October 10 as the deadline to make any changes.

The Twenty20 World Cup starts in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17.

Pakistan's chief selector Mohammad Wasim said changes were made after taking into account performances in the ongoing National Twenty20 tournament.

"After reviewing player performances and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2021," Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board release.














