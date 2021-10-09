Bruzón not losing hope for final



Bangladesh national football team head coach �scar Bruz�n attending a post-match briefing after losing to the Maldives in 2021 SAFF Championship on Thursday.

Bangladesh boys who had played three matches within only seven days were tired and that was why their performance was greatly hampered in the last match against the host.

The boys in red and green had a flying start in the event with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match. The boys forced India to a 1-1 tie in the second match. But the 2-0 defeat in the Maldives match was a different story for them.

Two of the key players including defender Biswanath Ghosh and winger Rakib Hossain could not play the match for card issues. On the other hand, tiredness from the past two matches played very recently was a big matter. Also the good result in the last match made them a little more confident which the fans may level as 'over confidence'.

But, to be honest, the Maldives boys played considerably well and made quite a few good chances. The tired Bangladesh boys were much busy in defending the home in response. Several fouls were occurred by them for which a total of five yellow cards were handed to the boys on the day.

Bangladesh coach also indicated at the tiredness of the boys for the bad result. After the match, this coach congratulated the opponent and said, "Comparing to us, they (Maldives) played well. Nothing of our strategies worked. I thought that my booters would play full 90 minutes. But energy made the main difference between the two teams in the match. In this area the Maldives was better than us."

Bangladesh is going to face Nepal in the last of the group matches on 13th October. To play the final, a win in that match is a must. Besides, Bangladesh will have to wait for calculations of other group matches.

"... We are hopeful of recovering before the Nepal match. I hope that the energy we were lacking in this match (Maldives match) will be restored before that match. We still have hope to play the final," said Bangladesh coach.

Currently, Nepal boys are leading the point table with six points from two matches while Bangladesh is at the second place with four points from three matches. The Maldives is at the third place with three points from two matches while India is at the fourth place playing same amount of matches. The Lankans are at the bottom of the point table with a single point from three matches.











