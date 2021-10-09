Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Sports

Performance go down for tiredness: Rahmat

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

Defender Rahmat Mia said their performance against the Maldives went down because of physical tiredness as they had to play three matches within seven days.
"The main problem which was happned with us we had to play three matches within seven days.... but they (Maldives) got enough rest and took to the field with fresh leg .... while our maximum players played three matches within seventy two hours and became tired...... that was the reason our performance went down a little bit ... we hope we'll overcome it in the next
match," Rahmat said to the pressmen today.
He said there were lacks of energy observed among the team's members because it was not easy to play an international match within seven days.
Reply to a question Rahmat said their game plan against Maldives was blocking the mid zone and then go to attack. The team were also moving as per accordingly, but somehow they conceded the goals.
Replying to a other question, Rahmat said Maldives have the best attacking line in the tournament and if they (Bangladesh) able to stop their attacking line, he hoped to bring a good result. The defender said nobody morally down after losing to Maldives because the team still have chance to qualify for the final.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I hoped Messi would offer to play for free: Laporta
Mbappe has 'winner's mentality': Lloris
Nigeria in shock after home loss to lowly Central African Republic
Late Barbosa penalty helps preserve Brazil's winning start
Saudis down Japan to stay perfect in WC qualifying
ICC MENS T20 WORLD CUP 2021
Pakistan make three changes to World Cup squad
Paine expects 'really strong' England side for Ashes


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft