Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers

Bangladesh pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is the solitary Bangladesh player in the Bangla Tigers squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10. Sabbir Hossain, the other name for the draft went unsold.

At the draft held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, the Tigers picked Afridi and Amir as their top picks for the upcoming season of the tournament scheduled to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 19, says an official media release.

The tournament is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Afridi and Amir's inclusion follows the earlier high profile signing of icon player and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. du Plessis was named icon and the captain earlier. In addition to that the franchise had also announced the retentions of West Indies' dashing pair of Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles, Sri Lanka's terrific new-ball bowler Isuru Udana and Afghanistan's mystery spinner Qais Ahmed.

The franchise's coaching staff will be led by former Bangladesh head coach Stuart Law with former England wicket-keeper batsman Paul Nixon as the new batting coach, whereas one of the game's fastest bowlers, Shaun Tait of Australia will be the bowling coach.

Afridi and Amir's inclusion has further raised the profile of the side. Afridi comes with huge pedigree after nearly two-decade international career. Post his retirement as Pakistan's superstar Afridi has been a regular on the franchise circuit. Amir, on the other hand, has been a top performer with the ball since his international retirement in 2009.

There have been some more interesting picks by the franchise at the draft on Thursday night including that of the hero of the Australian 2015 World Cup squad, James Faulkner. The left-arm bowler, Faulkner, was the man of the match in the final and has been one of the premier short-format bowlers. Hazratullah Zazai the Afghanistan dasher, who is one of the few to have struck six sixes in an over, is also in the squad.

There are some very talented young cricketers including 17-year-old chinaman bowler Hasssan Khalid and 18-year-old slinger Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka also in the ranks post the draft.

The franchise is owned by FMC Group of Companies, a shipbuilding & ship-repairing company based in Chattogram, Bangladesh.



Squad: Faf du Plessis (Icon), Shahid Afridi (A1), Mohammed Amir (A2), James Faulkner (A3), Benny Howell (A4), Johnson Charles (B1), Hazrat Zazai (B2), Will George Jack (B3), Andre Fletcher (C1), Qais Ahmed (C2), Isuru Udana (C3), Hassan Khalid (Round UAE 1), Sabir Rao (Round UAE 2), Matheesha Pathirana (Round ET1), William Smeed (Round ET2), Adam Lyth (Round OP1), Mohammad Saifuddin (Round OP2).











