Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Sports

Abu Dhabi T10

Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers

Afridi, Amir, Faulkner top picks at the draft

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is the solitary Bangladesh player in the Bangla Tigers squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10. Sabbir Hossain, the other name for the draft went unsold.
At the draft held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, the Tigers picked Afridi and Amir as their top picks for the upcoming season of the tournament scheduled to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 19, says an official media release.
The tournament is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Afridi and Amir's inclusion follows the earlier high profile signing of icon player and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. du Plessis was named icon and the captain earlier. In addition to that the franchise had also announced the retentions of West Indies' dashing pair of Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles, Sri Lanka's terrific new-ball bowler Isuru Udana and Afghanistan's mystery spinner Qais Ahmed.
The franchise's coaching staff will be led by former Bangladesh head coach Stuart Law with former England wicket-keeper batsman Paul Nixon as the new batting coach, whereas one of the game's fastest bowlers, Shaun Tait of Australia will be the bowling coach.  
Afridi and Amir's inclusion has further raised the profile of the side. Afridi comes with huge pedigree after nearly two-decade international career. Post his retirement as Pakistan's superstar Afridi has been a regular on the franchise circuit. Amir, on the other hand, has been a top performer with the ball since his international retirement in 2009.
There have been some more interesting picks by the franchise at the draft on Thursday night including that of the hero of the Australian 2015 World Cup squad, James Faulkner. The left-arm bowler, Faulkner, was the man of the match in the final and has been one of the premier short-format bowlers. Hazratullah Zazai the Afghanistan dasher, who is one of the few to have struck six sixes in an over, is also in the squad.
There are some very talented young cricketers including 17-year-old chinaman bowler Hasssan Khalid and 18-year-old slinger Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka also in the ranks post the draft.
The franchise is owned by FMC Group of Companies, a shipbuilding & ship-repairing company based in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (Icon), Shahid Afridi (A1), Mohammed Amir (A2), James Faulkner (A3), Benny Howell (A4), Johnson Charles (B1), Hazrat Zazai (B2), Will George Jack (B3), Andre Fletcher (C1), Qais Ahmed (C2), Isuru Udana (C3), Hassan Khalid (Round UAE 1), Sabir Rao (Round UAE 2), Matheesha Pathirana (Round ET1), William Smeed (Round ET2), Adam Lyth (Round OP1), Mohammad Saifuddin (Round OP2).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I hoped Messi would offer to play for free: Laporta
Mbappe has 'winner's mentality': Lloris
Nigeria in shock after home loss to lowly Central African Republic
Late Barbosa penalty helps preserve Brazil's winning start
Saudis down Japan to stay perfect in WC qualifying
ICC MENS T20 WORLD CUP 2021
Pakistan make three changes to World Cup squad
Paine expects 'really strong' England side for Ashes


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft