Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:10 PM
‘I am innocent’: ex-Nazi guard, 100, tells German court

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

BRANDENBURG AN DER HAVEL, Oct 8: A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person charged with complicity in the murder of thousands of detainees, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty.
"I am innocent," said Josef Schuetz, who stands accused of "knowingly and willingly" assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.
When asked about his work at the camp, he insisted that he "knows nothing" about what happened there and that he did "absolutely nothing".
"Everything is torn" from his head, he said, complaining that he was the only one in the dock.    -AFP



