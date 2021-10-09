Trump tries to block testimony on January 6 uprising

WASHINGTON, Oct 8: Former president Donald Trump has told four former senior aides not to comply with a congressional probe into the January 6 attack on Congress, US media reported Thursday.

Politico and The Washington Post both reported that ex-advisors Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino and Steve Bannon were told not to cooperate with the formal House investigation into the riot by Trump supporters, which critics have labelled an outright insurrection.

The reports came hours after the release of a damning Senate report detailing Trump's efforts to subvert the Justice Department and overturn his November election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump's lawyers argued in a letter to the four that his communications and records are protected from disclosure by executive privilege and attorney-client privilege. -AFP





