TAIPE, Oct 8: Taiwan does not seek military confrontation but will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom and democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen has said, amid a rise in tensions with China that has sparked alarm around the world.

Taiwan, claimed by Beijing as its own territory, reported nearly 150 Chinese air force aircraft flew into its air defence zone over a four-day period beginning last Friday, China's National Day. Taiwan has complained for more than a year of such activities, which it views as "grey zone warfare", designed to wear out Taiwan's armed forces and test their ability to respond.

"Taiwan does not seek military confrontation," Tsai told a security forum in Taipei on Friday. "It hopes for a peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually beneficial coexistence with its neighbours. But Taiwan will also do whatever it takes to defend its freedom and democratic way of life."

China says it is acting to protect its security and sovereignty and has blamed the United States, Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, for the current tensions. Tsai told the forum that prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, where there are many opportunities, needs a peaceful, stable and transparent environment.

"But this also brings new tensions and systemic contradictions that could have a devastating effect on international security and the global economy if they are not handled carefully." Taiwan will work together with other regional countries to ensure stability, she added.

"Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with regional players to prevent armed conflict in the East China, South China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait." Taiwan has been seeking the support of other democracies around the world as its relations with China worsen, and this week played host to four French senators and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, although he is visiting in a personal capacity.

Abbott, speaking at the same forum, condemned China for its aggressive actions, not only towards Australia, whose relations with Beijing have deteriorated sharply but also Taiwan. "Its relative power might have peaked with its population ageing, its economy slowing and its finances creaking. It is quite possible that Beijing could lash out disastrously quite soon," he said.

Abbott added that he did not believe the US could sit by and watch China "swallow up" Taiwan. "I don't believe Australia should be indifferent to the fate of a fellow democracy of almost 25 million people."

Separately, the US is "deeply concerned" about actions that undermine peace across the Taiwan Strait, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. His comments come after China sent a "record number" of military jets into Taiwan's air defence zone for four days in a row, in a public show of force.

Beijing has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve unification. "We are going to stand up and speak out, both privately and publicly when we see the kinds of activities that are fundamentally destabilising," Mr Sullivan told the BBC's diplomatic correspondent James Landale in Brussels on Thursday, a day after meeting China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi. Asked whether the US was prepared to take military action to defend Taiwan, Mr Sullivan said: "Let me just say this, we are going to take action now to try to prevent that day from ever coming to pass." Pressed on whether the US was reluctant to use force in the wake of its recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, Mr Sullivan said it was "an enormous mistake to try to draw lessons" from that conflict. -REUTERS















