Two found dead in two districts

A minor child and a newlywed woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Mymensingh, on Thursday.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: The floating body of a minor child was found in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sijan Khalifa, 8, son of Razib Khalifa, a resident of Uttar Gazipur area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sijan fell in a canal in the area on Wednesday afternoon while he along with his friends was playing beside it. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals found his body floating on water on Thursday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a newlywed young woman from her husband's house in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mst Shyamoli Akhter, 19, wife of Farid Mia of Khamar Singjani Village under Douhakhola Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of A Qadir of Baruamari Village.

Police and local sources said Shyamoli Akhter got married with Farid Mia, 35, son of Alkas Ali, a couple of months back. The couple often locked into altercations as Farid demanded dowry money to her parents. He often tortured Shyamoli over the matter.

However, the body of Shyamoli was found in the house on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.



