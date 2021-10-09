Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a newlywed woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Mymensingh, on Thursday.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: The floating body of a minor child was found in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sijan Khalifa, 8, son of Razib Khalifa, a resident of Uttar Gazipur area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sijan fell in a canal in the area on Wednesday afternoon while he along with his friends was playing beside it. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals found his body floating on water on Thursday afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an   autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a newlywed young woman from her husband's house in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mst Shyamoli Akhter, 19, wife of Farid Mia of Khamar Singjani Village under Douhakhola Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of A Qadir of Baruamari Village.
Police and local sources said Shyamoli Akhter got married with Farid Mia, 35, son of Alkas Ali, a couple of months back. The couple often locked into altercations as Farid demanded dowry money to her parents. He often tortured Shyamoli over the matter.
However, the body of Shyamoli was found in the house on Thursday.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local people and students of Qader Chowdhury Government Primary School formed a human chain
King Kangs Narayan promoter of Durga Puja in Rajshahi
Two found dead in two districts
Mobile courts fine brick kiln, two men in two districts
Covid-19: Six more people die, 65 more infected in 13 districts
Lakhs of people suffer for incomplete bridge in Naria of Shariatpur
Obituary
Children protest early marriage at Betagi


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft