Mobile courts fine brick kiln, two men in two districts

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a brick kiln and two people Tk 1.50 lakh on different charges in two districts- Mymensingh and Moulvibazar.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Wednesday has fined Tk 50,000 to a brick kiln in Gouripur Upazila of the district.

The fined brick kiln is 'Shapla Bricks'.

The fine was handed down by a mobile court headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Nikhat Ara.

Confirming the matter, Executive Magistrate Nikhat Ara said the mobile court operation was conducted to ensure implementation of the Brick Making and Kiln Installation (Control) Act-2013.

Such drives will continue in the upazila, she added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A mobile court here on Monday fined two people for illegally lifting sands from the Dhalai River using dredgers in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Kamalganj Upazila AC Land and Executive Magistrate Sumaiya Akter conducted a drive in Dharmapur area in the afternoon.

The mobile court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

They got released after paying the fine money, said Executive Magistrate Sumaiya Akter.

Such drives will continue to stop the sand lifting in the upazila, she added.





