Covid-19: Six more people die, 65 more infected in 13 districts

Six more people died of and 65 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 13 districts- six districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Bogura District, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Four more people died of and 34 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Four more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, Director of the hospital confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Naogaon, and one from Natore and Chuadanga districts each.

Some 93 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

On the other hand, a total of 34 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,484 in the division.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar, divisional director of health, confirmed the information on Thursday.

He said the death toll has reached 1,665 here.

Of the newly infected people, 12 are in Rajshahi including 11 in the city, nine in Sirajganj, six in Bogura, three in Naogaon and Pabna each, and one in Joypurhat districts.

Among the total infected, 94,349 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 62 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

BOGURA: Four more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,550 here.

Meanwhile, no death cases were reported here in the last 24 hours.

A total of 685 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office confirmed the information on Friday morning.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 142 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where four people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 2.81 per cent.

However, one more person has been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,843 in the district.

Currently, some 22 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 37 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and six others at TMSS Medical College Hospital in the district.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.

Of the deceased, one was from Sadar Upazila in Barishal and another from Sadar Upazila of Patuakhali districts.

Both of them died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 679 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 230 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 109 in Patuakhali, 97 in Barguna, 91 in Bhola, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 27 more people have contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 45,064 here.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,256 in Barishal including 10,424 in the city, 6,198 in Patuakhali, 6,829 in Bhola, 5,278 in Pirojpur, 3,897 in Barguna and 4,606 in Jhalokati districts.

Barishal Divisional Director of Health Dr Basudeb Kumar Das confirmed the information.





