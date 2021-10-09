Video
Countryside

Obituary

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Our Correspondents

Abdul Mannan Hawlader
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Freedom Fighter (FF) Bir Pratik Abdul Mannan Hawlader died of old-age complications at his residence in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday night. He was 85.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Chandpura Village under Alipura Union in the upazila at 10:30am on Friday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.
FF Abdul Mannan left behind his wife, one son, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Mosharef Hossain
BARISHAL: Mosharef Hossain, managing editor of local daily Azker Barta and treasurer of Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club's executive committee passed away on Thursday at 8:55am. He was 53.
He breathed his last in his residence on Eshar Basu Road. He was suffering from chronic kidney problem.
His body was kept in front of the press club at 11:30 am to pay respect by Journalists and members of the club.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in front of Barishal Awshini Kumar Hall at Sadar Road at 12pm. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard.
He left behind his wife, one son, three daughters, many relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Delwar Hossain
BAGERHAT: Delwar Hossain, former president of Bagerhat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, died of heart failure at his residence in Amlapara area in the district town at 6:30am on Thursday. He was 76.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Swadhinata Udyan in the town after Johar prayer.
After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Gopalpur Village in Kachua Upazila of the district.   
He left behind his wife, two sons, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Mohammad Ruhul Amin
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Mohammad Ruhul Amin, a retired government employee and maternal uncle of Kamalnagar Press Club's Organising Secretary Mokhlesur Rahman Dhanu, passed away on Thursday. He was 75.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Fazumiarhat area on Friday. Later on he was laid down in his family graveyard.
He left behind one son and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


