Children protest early marriage at Betagi



The National Children Task Force handing over a memorandum to Betagi Upazila Chairman Maksudur Rahman Forkan at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in Barguna on Thursday afternoon for taking steps to prevent early marriage. photo: observer

On behalf of children the National Children Task Force (NCTF), an organisation for the prevention of child marriage led by its President Tanjim Zaman Shifa and General Secretary Md Khairul Islam Munnar has handed over a memorandum to Betagi Upazila Parishad Chairman Maksudur Rahman Forkan.

That memorandum was read out by Israt Jahan Lima, a child journalist of upazila NCTF, at the Upazila Parishad auditorium on Thursday afternoon in the presence of more than 100 girls.

According to the memorandum, one of the reasons for dropping out of educational institutions is child marriage. So, the Upazila Parishad's intervention was sought to ensure the education of girls and prevent child marriage and sexual harassment in educational institutions.

It was recommended to form a monitoring committee at the union level under the leadership of the upazila chairman and to form a task force against child marriage. At that time the upazila chairman agreed to all the proposals of the children and promised to implement these.

Addressing children, Upazila Parishad Chairman Maksudur Rahman Forkan said he would always stand beside children in preventing child marriage.

The upazila chairman promised to declare the area free of eve-teasing and child marriage.

Upazila Women and Children Affairs Officer Shahinur Begum, Betagi Press Club President Saidul Islam Montu and Office Secretary Oli Ahmed, among others, were also present at the memorandum handing over ceremony.



