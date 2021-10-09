Video
Home Countryside

Contractors give an ultimatum to stop LGED works

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Oct 8: Contractors have issued an ultimatum for stopping the construction works under the Local Government Engineering Department in Jashore if their arrears of Tk 50 crore are not paid within 15 days.
They gave the ultimatum from a human-chain held at in front of LGED Jashore Office on Tuesday.
Some 100 contractors also organized the human-chain under the banner of 'Jashore Contractors Association' after holding a protesting procession, which was also brought out some roads in the area.
 Later, a delegation of the protested constructors submitted an memorandum with their demands to Engineer A K M Anisuzzaman, executive engineer of LGED  in Jashore.
 Speakers  alleged that some Tk 50 crore remained arrears under the district LGED office due to non-cooperation and anomalies of the director of infrastructure development project in Jashore.
The contractors were allocated the money not more than 10% to 20% of the two-year project budget although they have completed the carpeting works under the       project, they said.


