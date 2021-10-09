39 fishermen jailed in two districts

Separate mobile courts on Thursday jailed a total of 39 fishermen for catching fishes defying the ongoing ban in two districts- Pirojpur and Madaripur.

PIROJPUR: A mobile court on Thursday has sentenced a fisherman to one month in jail for using illegal nets in fishing in Nazirpur Upazila. The convict is Sharif Molla, 23.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Mohammad Obaidur Rahman passed the order.

Earlier, Nazirpur Upazila Fisheries Department conducted the drive in the morning and arrested Sharif Molla along with Chinese nets while he was fishing in the river.

Later, the administration seized the nets.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A total of 38 fishermen have been sentenced to one year in jail for catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban in Shibchar Upazila early Thursday.

A mobile court conducted a drive in different points of the Padma River from 3am till 8am, and arrested them red-handed while they were catching mother hilsa.

Later, the mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate M Rakibul Hasan handed down the judgement.

