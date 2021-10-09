Video
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Countryside

Five killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondents

Five people including a Rohingya child and a woman have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Noakhali, Thakurgaon and Jamalpur, in two days.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and five others were injured in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Fulpur upazilas of the district on Thursday.
A speech-impaired beggar was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jannat, son of Tajuddin, a resident of Birunia Village in the upazila. He was a beggar by profession.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhoradoba Police Station (PS) Mashiur Rahman said an unidentified vehicle hit Jannat in Square Master Bari area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.
On the other hand, a teacher of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) lost his right hand when a truck hit a bus in Fulpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The injured teacher is Hasan Morshed Ali, assistant professor of the faculty of Animal Husbandry at the BAU.
He is now undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital.
Fulpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun said he was sitting on a Sherpur-bound bus of 'Adil Paribahan' dangling his right arm from the window. At one stage, a truck coming from behind hit it, severing his hand from elbow in Bashati area at around 8pm.
Four others also received injuries in the accident.
NOAKHALI: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Bhasanchar Rohingya Camp area in the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Md Jashim, 5, son of Nurul Alam, a resident Cluster No. 51 under Bhasanchar Ashrayan Prakalpa-3.
Police and local sources said a tractor hit the child near BRDB office in the area at noon, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Bhasanchar 20-bed General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 1pm while undergoing treatment.
Superintend of Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.  
THAKURGAON: Two men were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Shahadad, 25, and Sanjoy, 28, residents of Nijpara Village in Dinajpur District.
Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam said a passenger-laden bus and a motorcycle carrying the duo were collided head-on in Kadamtali area, which left them dead on the spot.
Being informed, police rushed in, and recovered the bodies, the OC added.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A woman was killed as a tractor rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Fahima alias Gendi, 45, a resident of Kulpal Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a tractor smashed the auto-rickshaw in the upazila in the afternoon, leaving its passenger Fahima seriously injured.
The injured was taken to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.
Sub-Inspector of Sarishabari PS Abdul Karim confirmed the              incident.


