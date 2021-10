PATUAKHALI, Oct 8: At least 200 shops were gutted by a devastating fire at New Market in the district town early Thursday.

The affected businessmen claimed that the estimated loss was so far several crore.

Six units of fire service controlled the fire after two-hour fanatic effort at around 4am, according to Patuakhali Fire Service office.

The fire service office also could not ascertain the cause of origin of the fire in the market.