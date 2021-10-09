Video
Saturday, 9 October, 2021
Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Thakurgaon, on Wednesday.
PIROJPUR: A man was stabbed to death by his nephew in the district town on Wednesday night.
Deceased Ziaul Islam Jiko, 30, was the son of Dalil Uddin Khan of Udaytara Village in Nazirpur Upazila of the district. He lived in a rented house in Maddharasta area in the district town.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) AJM Masuduzzman Milu said Juko had been at loggerheads with his nephew Mamun over money.
As a sequel to it, Mamun along with his people attacked on Jiko at Sadar Road in front of Zila Parishad Market in the town at around 11:30pm and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Jiko was rushed to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Sukur, one of the accused, from Shikarpur area in the town in this connection.
 Filing of a murder case with Pirojpur Sadar PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.
THAKURGAON: After killing his wife, a man named Habibur Rahman, 56, has surrendered to police in Ranishankail Upazila of the district.
His wife's name was Roxana Begum, 55.
The incident took place in Naradighi Village under Hosengaon Union in the upazila on Wednesday.
According to police, Roxana Begum and her husband Habibur Rahman were not happy in their conjugal life. Every day there was a quarrel between them.
However, Roxana was sleeping at home at early hours on Wednesday.
At that time, her husband Habibur hit her on the head with an iron rod, which left Roxana dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, no one has yet lodged a complaint on behalf of the deceased's family.
Ranishankail PS OC Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that Habibur himself had confessed to the murder.


