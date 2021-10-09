Planned mangrove forest protects Kukri Mukri from disasters



The planned mangrove forest in Char Kukri Mukri. photo: observer

It is about 150 kilometres away from the town of southern coastal district Bhola. Kukr Mukri is an island union.

The human habitation had begun 150 years back of Bangladesh's independence. The Cyclone of 1970, known as Bhola Cyclone, shattered the mangrove forest. Then 3,000 to 5,000 people died in the country. In 1973, Department of Forestry (DoF) started plantation. The planted trees included Kewra (umbrella tree), coconut, bamboo and cane.

According to the DoF and different sources, the area of Kukri Mukri stands at about 7,000 hectares (ha). These included reserved gardens of 9,400 acres and wildlife reserved game zone in 217 ha.

The island is now a shelter for river erosion and climate change victims.

Now people are coming to make houses in the island. At present about 4,810 ha of the char are used for living and agriculture. The main profession of its dwellers is fishing and agriculture.

Inhabitant Abdul Kadir Maal, 90, of Char Mainka Village survived the cyclone of 1970. But his wife, children and all relatives went missing. Then water pressure from southern sea washed away everything.

Now Kukri Mukri mangrove is protecting us, he added.

"We would be floated on water if the mangrove did not save us," he maintained.

His experience was echoed by others of the village.

Mafidul Islam said, "If this mangrove would be before us, we would lose nothing."

Another Abdur Rasid Rari of Char Mainka said, after the 1970 cyclone, mangrove trees were raised in many areas; over the last 50 years, these trees have grown giants. "These mangroves are now our slopes. We don't sense wind inside for these," he added.

DoF's Char Kukri Mukri Range Officer Saiful Islam said, "After that devastating cyclone, the DoF had undertaken the mangrove building initiative. In the 1980s, radical change took place in the mangrove management with the effort of scale-up forestation; and plantation was made along two sides of embankment around the Kukri Mukri island.

It was the joint initiative of local island dwellers and the DoF, he claimed.

There are now 14,000 people in Kukri Mukri.

Kukri Mukri Union Chairman Abul Hasem Mahajan said, the importance of the forest has been explained to the people; any work harming the forest is restricted.

There is a bar on fishing in forest canals, he added.

"We are taking measures to save birds and ensure free movement of migrant ones," he maintained.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has worked with Bangladesh Government for sustainable development in Kukri Mukri mangrove and

surrounding areas since 2009.

Communication Officer of UNDP's project Kabir Hossain said, "We have applied sustainable mangrove building strategy in the forest management."

"We have also engaged people in the mangrove preservation," he added.

Now people are preserving the mangrove at their own necessity, he further said. , adding, KMGCI is an example of the local engagement.

KMGCI is composed of a youth team. It leads different programmes of the mangrove preservation. These programmes included awareness making among locals, volunteer publicity, and echo-tourism.

"If this mangrove survives, we will survive. We will have to protect our mangrove for our lives," said KMGCI's Coordinator Zakir Hossain Mazumder.

In the last four years, the UNDP project was implemented in entire costal region of Bangladesh.



















