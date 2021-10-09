Video
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mismanagement in bunch admission test

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

Dear Sir,

All educational institutions in the country were closed due to the outbreak of corona virus.  Gradually, the door of the educational institutions opened as corona became a little more flexible. The admission test of the universities has started with that. Considering the overall issues of corona and the students, it was decided to take a group admission test from 20 general and science and technology universities of the country.

However, in the cluster admission test, management is seen more.  The complexity of the admission test centre has now started after various dramas about the bunch selection method. In order to reduce the incidence of corona, the A, B and C units will be tested on October 17, October 24 and November 1, respectively. However, after collecting the admission tickets, the students saw that their examination centres were located from one end of the country to the other. For example, a student centre in Dhaka is located in Khulna. As a result, there is a strong risk of corona infection in the cochlear system that has been introduced to prevent corona.  At the same time the suffering of students and parents will reach its climax. So it is very important for all concerned to pay attention to this issue.

Mohammad Yasin Islam
student, Department of Sociology
Jagannath University



