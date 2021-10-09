Logistics development is imperative for economic growth



Md Shahidul Islam



Seamless connectivity among internal trade routes in multimodal ways boosts domestic business and it also supports international trade as products from ports to factories and from factories to ports reach within short span of time and reduces costs of doing business and helps to maintain lead time.



But it is disappointing that despite having a vast coastal line, river routes and sea ports we are yet to develop our internal supply chain services which is disrupting business and ultimately both the farmers, industrialists and traders become losers in transporting and marketing their products.



I refer here a multinational lending agency's report:Two years back a World Bank report said to meet the needs of Bangladesh's growing economy and to boost export growth, the country needs to improve its transport and logistics systems.



'It said connectivity and logistics is important for Bangladesh to sustain it's growth. By making logistics more efficient, Bangladesh can significantly boost export growth, maintain its existing world position in exporting ready-made-garments and textile producer and as a job creator. It noted that congestion on roads and in seaports, high logistics costs, inadequate infrastructure, distorted logistics service markets, and fragmented governance hamper manufacturing and freight, further eroding Bangladesh's competitive edge and putting its robust growth path at risk."



The report was before start of the Corona virus when the economic activities in Bangladesh and in the world were in full swing. But two years after the prolonged pandemic of coronavirus the existing situation is in vulnerable state as ships are plying less and goods movement is declined due to shut down and lockdown in different countries of the world.



We in Bangladesh are also facing the same in logistics services in the ports that freight costs are on rise, time consuming load and unload of import export products.



The congested transportation and often unsophisticated logistics systems impose high costs to the business which impacts the economy.



The recent facts in the Dhaka Airport is also unfavorable for exports that terminal handling charges are high and it is increasing every day.



Previously, we approached to the government to solve problems in the airports ground handling but the government paid a little heed to the issues.



We told senior officials about troubles they agree with us and assured that they will follow international standard rules.



All those efforts by the exporters went in vain and even the problem is worse now than in air shipment the exporters are facing different problems in scanning goods, higher charges in ground handling and clearance of imported goods in the airport.



This is sad to say currently two explosive detecting systems are out of order and cargo planes leave the airport in underweight.



Along with continuous economic development, it is imperative to speed up port activities and connectivity within domestic routes that there will be a smooth transportation of goods at everywhere in the country.



I again refer to the World Bank report in 2019 where it said that improved logistics services in Bangladesh can accelerate economic activities and growth could be higher.



Bangladesh since its independence improved a lot to its transportation systems but as the world economy is growing faster and to compete the export with our rival countries like Vietnam and others, it is a need for further improvement of road network and to develop infrastructural developments in all the air sea and land ports.

Currently the big economies in the world have automated their logistics systems to upgrade ground handling services which results indoing their business hassle free and can maintain real time shipment and delivery.



The existing serious mismatch should be removed with installing high capacity scanning machines in the airport and Bangladesh being one of the major garment export player can raise its voice to the world's shipping service providers that they can come out from the tendency of increasing freight charges at their will.



Regarding our RMG export, when we miss sea shipping it becomes mandatory to go for air shipment with counting losses but we become frustrated when we see the airport charges are higher.



Once we add the extra charges with the export costs we see we can make a littler profit from our exports.



At the end of my write up I like to suggest the government's top authority to concentrate on both sea and airports and remove the existing bottlenecks regarding export and imports of goods.



Otherwise our rival countries in RMG exports may take the opportunity of doing better business than us as they will use our few existing problems as their tools to gain the export market.



Besides it is also important to focus on domestic multimodal transport systems that every corner of the country will be under a smooth transport network.



Once the domestic systems is developed it will encourage us to accelerate developmental works in other arenas in particular to the ports where the country relies on for its economic developments.



The Writer is former vice president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association and managing director, Rupa Group.





