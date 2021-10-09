BRRI’s new type of high yielding rice promising

It is inspiring to note that, BRRI (Bangladesh Rice Research Institute) has developed another variety of high yielding rice.

Titled as BRRI Rice 75, it is a potential short-duration and early maturity variant of the mainstream Aman paddy. It has all potentials to open new doors of timely cultivation of Rabi crops such as wheat, lentil, mustard, maize, and other winter crops across the country. Harvesting of the new type started on the trial plot on October 6 this year in Jhenaidah.



Now is the time to plan to popularise this particular variety among our farmers while go for large-scale cultivation.



However, way back in 2013 our scientists and researchers achieved groundbreaking success in developing the world's first zinc-enriched rice variety -capable of fighting diarrhoea and pneumonia-induced childhood deaths and stunting. The hi-zinc rice was also the most early-mature variety to be grown in Aman season in the country.



Recently, farmers in Nilphamari district of Rangpur division rejoiced in a rare scene of festivity in the locality by harvesting an early-flowering BRRI Aman paddy halfway through September. Cultivation of this rare variety has hugely helped farmers and day labourers of that region, since they face acute food shortages between September and November.



Of the total amount of land brought under cultivation, the short-duration variety has been planted on nearly 25,000 hectares of land in the district.



From a technical perspective, the short-duration Aman paddy is cost effective as it needs less watering and attention after transplanting.



However, the short growth duration with a high yielding potential of the new type 75 variety would open doors for farmers to cultivate one more crop after harvesting. Moreover, this is a good option for farmers to get a higher price by harvesting crops early and make a profit by planting subsequent Rabi crops timely.



We hope BRRI's new type 75 will play a key role in turning the country to be completely self-sufficient in round the year rice production.



Last of all, we sincerely thank the government for taking up the target to increase rice production as much as by 25 percent by 2050 by joint efforts of farmers, rice scientists and agricultural officials to feed the additional population.



A group of researchers has already prepared the "Rice vision for Bangladesh: 2050" calculating the projected population by 2050, assessing the state of cultivable land, annual rise in rice production and climatic condition.



We are confident, BRRI will play a successful role in meeting the government's target of achieving 25 percent increase in rice production by 2050.