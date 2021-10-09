Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Editorial

BRRI’s new type of high yielding rice promising

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

It is inspiring to note that, BRRI (Bangladesh Rice Research Institute) has developed another variety of high yielding rice.
Titled as BRRI Rice 75, it is a potential short-duration and early maturity variant of the mainstream Aman paddy. It has all potentials to open new doors of timely cultivation of Rabi crops such as wheat, lentil, mustard, maize, and other winter crops across the country. Harvesting of the new type started on the trial plot on October 6 this year in Jhenaidah.

Now is the time to plan to popularise this particular variety among our farmers while go for large-scale cultivation.

However, way back in 2013 our scientists and researchers achieved groundbreaking success in developing the world's first zinc-enriched rice variety -capable of fighting diarrhoea and pneumonia-induced childhood deaths and stunting. The hi-zinc rice was also the most early-mature variety to be grown in Aman season in the country.

Recently, farmers in Nilphamari district of Rangpur division rejoiced in a rare scene of festivity in the locality by harvesting an early-flowering BRRI Aman paddy halfway through September. Cultivation of this rare variety has hugely helped farmers and day labourers of that region, since they face acute food shortages between September and November.

Of the total amount of land brought under cultivation, the short-duration variety has been planted on nearly 25,000 hectares of land in the district.

From a technical perspective, the short-duration Aman paddy is cost effective as it needs less watering and attention after transplanting.

However, the short growth duration with a high yielding potential of the new type 75 variety would open doors for farmers to cultivate one more crop after harvesting. Moreover, this is a good option for farmers to get a higher price by harvesting crops early and make a profit by planting subsequent Rabi crops timely.

We hope BRRI's new type 75 will play a key role in turning the country to be completely self-sufficient in round the year rice production.

Last of all, we sincerely thank the government for taking up the target to increase rice production as much as by 25 percent by 2050 by joint efforts of farmers, rice scientists and agricultural officials to feed the additional population.

A group of researchers has already prepared the "Rice vision for Bangladesh: 2050" calculating the projected population by 2050, assessing the state of cultivable land, annual rise in rice production and climatic condition.

We are confident, BRRI will play a successful role in meeting the government's target of achieving 25 percent increase in rice production by 2050.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRRI’s new type of high yielding rice promising
Banking sector cursed by default loans
Efficient waste management missing
Mismanagement eats up another project
Capitals’ choking traffic system, who to blame?
BTRC move commendable
India’s maritime claims not compliant with international laws
Three years into muzzling free speech


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft