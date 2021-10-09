

Tinker Jannat Meem: An Icon to the Millennials

Starting from collaborating with many national multinational and international brand shops to an event in a five-star hotel with 87 different national and multinational sponsors Pop of Color Bd has come a long way.

Tinker Jannat Meem started by organizing events with big companies like Square, Flormer, Sciccoso, and after that she didn't need to look back. Each year went and she expanded her area. Logo branding, launching privileged cards, charity work, collaboration with police where women will get legal help and justification. In 2016 she made her business legal by trade license and recognition from the government. In 2017 she started branding her community and also worked with the cyber-crime units to prevent harmful incidents with women. Concern about empowering women in their own field was also an event in the same year. From 2018 to 2019 Tinker Jannat Meem took some steps to make this registered community a Private Ltd company and started working for women and to their mental and sexual health, she also made arrangements of IPDC Pretty Pop of Color Awards to inspire female entrepreneurs and professional's where she made sure every kind of problems that a woman in this country face for daily basis will be a concern and will be a session about it. She also arranged "Rongin Boishakh" & "Pushtikotha" in collaboration with Horlicks the same year. In 2020 even though her official website launching program got delayed it is expected that it will be in this year within the virtual conference.

Looking back at her work it seems that Tinker Jannat's work was always for women. From start, she has done things differently and uniquely to achieve her goals and is still going. Even though she has done some outstanding things by only being one-woman army she had her share of hardships but that didn't stop her. Neither she has any regrets because her sole hope and purpose is for making her community better and more beneficial for women. Tinker Jannat Meem, the founder of Pop of Color Ltd. a famous female community is one-woman army who has made hundreds of stories by her own dedication and willingness of doing something different. From 2014 to 2021 in these seven years, Pop of Color Ltd (POC) has set foot in every aspect of women's lives to make them feel more comfortable and empowering in their day-to-day life.Starting from collaborating with many national multinational and international brand shops to an event in a five-star hotel with 87 different national and multinational sponsors Pop of Color Bd has come a long way.Tinker Jannat Meem started by organizing events with big companies like Square, Flormer, Sciccoso, and after that she didn't need to look back. Each year went and she expanded her area. Logo branding, launching privileged cards, charity work, collaboration with police where women will get legal help and justification. In 2016 she made her business legal by trade license and recognition from the government. In 2017 she started branding her community and also worked with the cyber-crime units to prevent harmful incidents with women. Concern about empowering women in their own field was also an event in the same year. From 2018 to 2019 Tinker Jannat Meem took some steps to make this registered community a Private Ltd company and started working for women and to their mental and sexual health, she also made arrangements of IPDC Pretty Pop of Color Awards to inspire female entrepreneurs and professional's where she made sure every kind of problems that a woman in this country face for daily basis will be a concern and will be a session about it. She also arranged "Rongin Boishakh" & "Pushtikotha" in collaboration with Horlicks the same year. In 2020 even though her official website launching program got delayed it is expected that it will be in this year within the virtual conference.Looking back at her work it seems that Tinker Jannat's work was always for women. From start, she has done things differently and uniquely to achieve her goals and is still going. Even though she has done some outstanding things by only being one-woman army she had her share of hardships but that didn't stop her. Neither she has any regrets because her sole hope and purpose is for making her community better and more beneficial for women.