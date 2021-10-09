Video
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:06 PM
Women's Own

Call to take steps for ending all kinds of violence against children   

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Md. Sazedul Islam

As the Children Act-2013 lacked proper guideline on punishment for mental and physical harassment of children, a Petition was submitted to keep clear provision of punishment in the Act regarding the harassment in order to halt all kinds of violence against children.
The Petition along with 5000 signatures was handed over to Shamsul Haque Tuku, Chairman of Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) and Standing Committee on Ministry of Home Affairs, at his parliament office recently.
On behalf of INCIDIN Bangladesh and Shishu Surokhay Amra (SSA), A.K.M Mustaque Ali, Executive Director of INCIDIN Bangladesh and Focal of SSA, handed over the Petition.
Local people from Dhaka, Khulna and Chittagong signed the Petition.
The Petition hoped that Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) will take necessary steps for including clear provisions in the Children Act to ensure  punishment for physical and mental harassment of children.
The petition also demanded the implementation of the High Court verdict in 2011 for stopping physical and mental harassment of children; activating student council and student cabinet at educational institutions; establishing One Stop Service and making it effective for ending physical and mental punishment of children.
Besides, it pressed for hanging notice board at educational institutions with a directive for banning physical and mental punishment of children and taking steps for its proper monitoring. Mushfiqur Rahman, Advocacy Focal of INCIDIN Bangladesh;  Mahboob Mirza, Project Coordinator; Nurjahan Akter, Case Manager cum Counselor, INCIDIN Bangladesh; and  Hamid Al Mahboob, Personal Secretary of Shamsul Haque Tuku; were present on the occasion.  


