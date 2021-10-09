Check out these ways to apply eyeliners



One of the most essential parts of makeup is eye makeup and one of the most essential steps in eye makeup is applying eyeliner. Eyeliner is used to define the shape of your eyes making them look bolder, bigger, and more beautiful.Cat Eye Liner: Start by drawing a light stroke of the liner from the center of your eyes to the end. Then do a straight wing but keep it small. From the end of the wing come back into the center and then go ahead with drawing a thin line to the inner corner of your eye. Once you are done with the outline, make proper lines and sharpen them as much as possible. Do not overdo the strokes and make very crisp lines to make your liner look perfect.Arabian Liner: Start by drawing your outlines. This is a little similar to the cat eyeliner but the only difference here is that in the cat eyeliner look the wing is angled at the end of the eyebrows while in this look you keep the wing straight, pointed towards the earlobe. After drawing the outlines, work your way through the upper eyelid then come to the lower lid of the eye, go from the inner corner to the outer corner of your eye, drawing as close to the lid as possible, finally take the stroke and merge it with the wing to complete this look.