Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Women's Own

Check out these ways to apply eyeliners

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Women\'s Own Desk

Check out these ways to apply eyeliners

Check out these ways to apply eyeliners

One of the most essential parts of makeup is eye makeup and one of the most essential steps in eye makeup is applying eyeliner. Eyeliner is used to define the shape of your eyes making them look bolder, bigger, and more beautiful.
Cat Eye Liner: Start by drawing a light stroke of the liner from the center of your eyes to the end. Then do a straight wing but keep it small. From the end of the wing come back into the center and then go ahead with drawing a thin line to the inner corner of your eye. Once you are done with the outline, make proper lines and sharpen them as much as possible. Do not overdo the strokes and make very crisp lines to make your liner look perfect.
Check out these ways to apply eyeliners

Check out these ways to apply eyeliners

Arabian Liner: Start by drawing your outlines. This is a little similar to the cat eyeliner but the only difference here is that in the cat eyeliner look the wing is angled at the end of the eyebrows while in this look you keep the wing straight, pointed towards the earlobe. After drawing the outlines, work your way through the upper eyelid then come to the lower lid of the eye, go from the inner corner to the outer corner of your eye, drawing as close to the lid as possible, finally take the stroke and merge it with the wing to complete this look.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tinker Jannat Meem: An Icon to the Millennials
Women empowerment is of the essence to achieve Vision-2021, 2041
Call to take steps for ending all kinds of violence against children   
Check out these ways to apply eyeliners
Awareness on ‘Breast Cancer’ by Inner Wheel & Rotary
Women in Bangladesh film industry: Aruna Bishwas
Providing employment to third gender community
Flying high with Fly Far Ladies


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]bserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft