

Awareness on ‘Breast Cancer’ by Inner Wheel & Rotary

The speakers said this at an awareness workshop on breast cancer organized at a restaurant in the capital on Saturday. Organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Dilkusha, an international women's organization, the event focused on reducing breast cancer mortality and raising awareness in the country. Another International service organization Rotary Club of Dhaka Stars and Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Paradise, Camellia Dhaka, Dhaka Old Town were the co-organisers.

Angela Baishakhi Mendes, Chairman of Inner Wheel District 345, President of Rotary Club of Dhaka Stars, Zahirul Alam, Vice Chairman of Cancer Patients and Sajjan Samaj, Khandaker Mushtaq Haider and Dr. Zebunnesa Maryam were present on the occasion.

In the discussion, Dr. Maryam highlighted the causes of breast cancer and various aspects of its cure. She said that many women die of this disease every year. She also discussed in detail the cure for this disease.

Zahirul Alam, president of the Rotary Club of Dhaka Stars, said the risk of cancer was increasing worldwide. We need to take steps to make men and women more aware in our country. The easiest way to heal quickly is to reach people. The only way to cure this disease is to be aware of it. He is delighted to be able to participate in such awareness campaigns jointly with the Inner Wheel Club of Dilkusha. It is not possible for the government alone to do everything. He thinks that it is possible to prevent diseases like breast cancer if the service organizations work together. He also said that his club will give overall support in such work in future.

Inner Wheel chairman, Angela Baishakhi said most people in the world are worried about other incurable diseases, including breast cancer. Therefore, it is the responsibility of everyone in the society to make people aware of their respective fields. Inner Wheel and Rotary work diversely in health awareness in society. Prevention is preferable to treatment for some ailments. Only then can one be free from that disorder. Breast cancer is one such disorder. She appreciated the joint organization of Dilkusha and Dhaka Stars and requested them to continue such awareness work. The event was presided over by Dilkusha President Sahana Malek. At the end of the discussion, financial assistance and necessary medicines were provided for the chemotherapy treatment for 7 breast cancer patients. The event became meaningful in the presence of members of different professions and organisations.









