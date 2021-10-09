

Women in Bangladesh film industry: Aruna Bishwas

And when the most successful period of the local film industry in terms of popularity and commerce, observed that the contemporary industry was facing multi-dimensional problems and there was no easy way out.

She claims that the current state of the film industry is the result of government inaction for more than two decades, a scarcity of talent in the industry, the absence of major producers, the industry's failure to adapt to technological advancements, the negative impact of cable television networks, and the lack of adequate quality theaters.

Dr Rawshon, Sumita Debi, Kobori, Rawshon Jamil, Maya Hazarika, Rani Sharkar, Rahima Khala, Sabana, Babita, Suchorita, Rozina, Anjana, Diti, Chompa, Anwara, Rozi Afsari, Suchanda, Monzu Datta, and more well-known actresses have spent their golden years in the film industry. They put their hearts and souls into their work, focusing on the craft of filmmaking. Acting was their passion; they learnt these skills from earlier film industry artists and modeled themselves after overseas actors and actresses. Similarly, our new generation who wish to pursue a career in film should educate themselves on art and acting, as well as seek out appropriate guidance and counsel from experienced artists.

She said, "Despite demands from industry insiders to modernize the state-run service provider Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, develop quality shooting parks, and establish institutes for practical knowledge of directors, artists, and technical crews, the government was unable to intervene appropriately to facilitate the film industry."

When comparing the state of the film business during her time to that of now, Aruna stated that there were many great and well-trained directors, artists, cinematographers, editors, screenplay writers, and dialogue writers who always strived to show their preeminence. As a result, spectators were treated to a plethora of high-quality films, allowing producers and cinema owners to profit handsomely. However, nowadays, a producer will appoint a director to construct a film by duplicating and assembling sequences and playbacks from Indian films of his choice. There is no well-developed storyline in them, and there is no doubt about their creative quality because they plainly lack competent directors, actors, and crews.

"I'm not sure if these people are truly passionate about their professions or the business in general. I believe it will not continue in this manner for a long time," she retorted.

Finally, she stated, "It is the place from where you can directly reflect Bangladeshi culture."

And, she feels that both the large and small screens should play a part in preserving our culture.













