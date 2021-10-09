

Raat Nemechilo Buke



At the present time we think that women are being tortured only on the bus or on the way, but the description given by the author in 8 prose works in the prose book 'Raat Nemechilo Buke' shows that women are being tortured in every case today. In the same way men are being abused by women, they are not able to open their mouths for fear of public shame. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. "The excellence of wordplay and storytelling will take readers to a different world.



A young woman lost her self-esteem when she came to be a news presenter. An eyewitness has described the shameful incident of being humiliated by a university teacher as well as the rape and suicide of a university teacher. The book also describes the physical abuse of Nadia Nirjhar Nirala, the heroine of the movie, from make-up man to some directors. The actress of the night has come to be the heroine of the last Aries movie!



A new officer who has just joined the office was raped by a high-ranking official. Acknowledging these abuses, the Me Too movement began with protests against women's sexuality around the world. In that continuity, this movement also gained wide spread in Bangladesh. Many are being vocal from their respective positions. No cover was laid in 'Raat Nemechilo Buke', no bloodshot eyes were honored, the author has openly betrayed by burning the gunpowder of courage in the chest.



If you want to imagine the daily events around you and me, you can also read the book Night fell on the chest. When you read the book, sometimes it may seem that such things have happened to you.



Terrible negative things are happening around us that we can't even imagine. You can find out some of those events in this book. Reading some of the events in this book, you may think that all this has happened to me, hey, this is my story! Not only women are being abused by men in the society but many men are also being abused by women. You will find some of his case studies at the end of the book. Finally, read the book, you know about the terrible people around you, who are walking around you in masks as good people. Beware of those horrible people, be careful.



