Chicken and Egg Mixed Cutlet





Moshumi Chowdhury

Ingredients:

250 grams chicken keema

6 Hard boiled Eggs

2 large onions chopped

8 cloves garlic chopped

1 inch piece of ginger grated.

2 large potatoes boiled and mashed

1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves chopped

Salt to taste



1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

4 green chillies coarsely chopped

1 egg well beaten for egg wash

Bread crumbs as required

Oil to deep fry



Method:

1. Wash and drain chicken keema

2. 1tbsp oil heat in a fry pan.

3. Add the onions, garlic and ginger. Saute for about two minutes.

4. Add the coriander powder, cumin powder and red chilli powder and Mix well.

5. Add the chicken keema. Mix and cook for five minutes. Add salt to taste. Add all the dry powdered masalas. Mix well. Cover and cook for sometime.

6. Now add the mashed potatoes fully mixed. Add the fresh green coriander leaves and also mixed crashed boiled egg.

7. Divide the dough and make 8 to 9 patties. Set these aside.

8. Now dip each in egg wash and roll in bread crumbs.

9. Deep fry until golden. Serve hot with tomato chilli sauce and green salad.







Ingredients

1 cup Chicken breast

Half cup prawns

2 eggs

4 slices Thai ginger or normal ginger

4-5 Green chillies

1 stick Lemon grass - Finley chopped

3 tbsp tomato ketchup

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 tbsp vinegar

3 tbsp cornflour + 1/2 cup water

1 tsp sugar

to taste Salt

5 cups water

1 tsp ginger & garlic paste



Method:

1. Mix the chicken breast with ginger & garlic paste. Fry them in a pan with 1 tsp of vegetable oil for 5 mins. Then put them in a separate bowl.

2. Take one heavy saucepan and pour 5 cups of cold water. Mix the corn flour with water. Then pour all the ingredients one by one. Once done with mixing put the pan on the cooker. Keep it on high flame for 5 minutes and keep stir in.

3. When the soup will start boiling turn the flame on low. Once it thicken turn of the gas. Serve in a soup bowl.

