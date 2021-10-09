Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Life & Style

Recipes

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

Recipes

Recipes


Chicken and Egg Mixed Cutlet


Moshumi Chowdhury
Ingredients:
250 grams chicken keema
6 Hard boiled Eggs
2 large onions chopped
8 cloves garlic chopped
1 inch piece of ginger grated.
2 large potatoes boiled and mashed
1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves chopped
Salt to taste

1/4 tsp turmeric powder
Recipes

Recipes

1/2 tsp coriander powder
1/2 tsp  cumin powder
1/2 tsp black pepper powder
4 green chillies coarsely chopped
1 egg well beaten for egg wash
Bread crumbs as required
Oil to deep fry

Method:
1. Wash and drain chicken keema
2. 1tbsp oil heat in a fry pan.
3. Add the onions, garlic and ginger. Saute for about two minutes.
4. Add the coriander powder, cumin powder and red chilli powder and Mix well.
5. Add the chicken keema. Mix and cook for five minutes. Add salt to taste. Add all the dry powdered masalas. Mix well. Cover and cook for sometime.
6. Now add the mashed potatoes fully mixed. Add the fresh green coriander leaves and also mixed crashed boiled egg.
7. Divide the dough and make 8 to 9 patties. Set these aside.
8. Now dip each in egg wash and roll in bread crumbs.
9. Deep fry until golden. Serve hot with tomato chilli sauce and green salad.



Recipes

Recipes

Thai Soup

Ingredients
1 cup Chicken breast
Half cup prawns
2 eggs
4 slices Thai ginger or normal ginger
4-5 Green chillies
1 stick Lemon grass - Finley chopped
3 tbsp tomato ketchup
3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
1 tbsp vinegar
3 tbsp cornflour + 1/2 cup water
1 tsp sugar
to taste Salt
5 cups water
1 tsp ginger & garlic paste

Method:
1. Mix the chicken breast with ginger & garlic paste. Fry them in a pan with 1 tsp of vegetable oil for 5 mins. Then put them in a separate bowl.
2. Take one heavy saucepan and pour 5 cups of cold water. Mix the corn flour with water. Then pour all the ingredients one by one. Once done with mixing put the pan on the cooker. Keep it on high flame for 5 minutes and keep stir in.
3. When the soup will start boiling turn the flame on low. Once it thicken turn of the gas. Serve in a soup bowl.
4. This soup can be served with baguette or normal bread.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipes
Career in film, television with proper education
Photographer Manosh Sen  with new ideas
Innovation in footwear
Abaya becomes trendy fashion
Recipes
NijolCreative offers discount on wedding photo shoot packages
Kay Kraft brings Autumn collection


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft