

Career in film, television with proper education

He explained why he believes the Film and Television Department is a better platform for students to develop better careers at this moment.

While explaining, he said, "As the department's director, I am reforming the Film and Television department under the leadership of a leading academician, Professor Zahirul Haque. In particular, to develop a large number of students as proficient in diverse industries such as media, radio, television, communication, corporate, and film through vocational education."

He also said, "I believe a career in media is the best career for the students of this current digital world or twenty-first century. Considering the global demands and to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we aim to develop soft skills as well as hard skills of all our students. The current world is incredibly dynamic and evolving, thus we primarily focus on developing on-the job skills to fulfill market demand, particularly in media, communication, and journalism. As a result, regardless of whether they are juniors or seniors, 75 percent of our students are earning and contributing to society while studying in the department.

Apart from these, our students recently won International Film Awards for screenplay, editing, and sound for the animation film 'Womanhood' by Tagore International Film Festival 2021, which was created using the courses I teach. On the 24th of January, we presented our short film 'Ami Ja Ami Ta' at the Dhaka International Film Festival 2021. Our next generation can study here while enjoying academic and professional success on a national and international level. We aim to provide education that is unconventional and future proof.

Furthermore, we are now going to provide up to 100 % scholarship for internal and external university and college students for short courses, training, and workshops on YouTube content development, mobile photography, news presenting (radio and television), recitation, debate, public speaking, essay writing, and television acting. This department has collaboration program with several universities, several countries and world-renowned media personalities. Professor Dr. H.M. Jahirul Haque, Senior Advisor, Board of Trustees, has been leading us to make a unique difference. Our mission is to create graduates who are prepared to face the challenges of the twenty-first century."















