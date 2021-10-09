

Photographer Manosh Sen with new ideas

In a rather short but illustrated career, he worked with the country's top fashion brands like Fit Elegance, Menz Klub, and Twelve. His diverse experience also includes electronics brands like Vivo, Walton, Itel, and e-commerce giant Daraz.

He also worked with top dailies like The Janakantha, The Jugantor, The Bangladesh Pratidin and The Ittefaq as a journalist for the entertainment section all which helped him build his professional network.

In his works, Manosh mostly worked with a mix of established and upcoming models for the industry. With an uncanny knack of finding the models who work with that particular industry demand, he is keen in the grooming of new models.

Unlike most photographers, Manosh had a plan on what to do with the camera when he took photography, now working on establishing himself as the photographer-to-go. Already with a studio, when not shooting, much of his time is devoted to experimenting with cameras and images. He thinks photographic aesthetic today is as much in editing as in capturing.

Manosh believes the success of capturing an awestruck picture or clip depends on understanding the moment. Having led some projects in making videos, he set his eyes on working in the visuals as a film-maker in the near future.

























