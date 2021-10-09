Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Life & Style

Innovation in footwear

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Life & Style Desk

Innovation in footwear

Innovation in footwear

'Craft' is a popular shoe brand in Chittagong. In just one year, the company has become known not only in Chittagong but all over the country. And this has been possible because of the online facilities. Through the website www.kraft.com.bd, shoppers from all over the country can buy shoes of their choice. The craft list includes a collection of different designs for men, women and children.
Sohail Farid, the owner of Craft, launched the first outlet in Chittagong in 2020. "We have been conscious of our product quality from the beginning," he said. "And I can say this utmost honesty and faith. At the same time, our products are affordable."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipes
Career in film, television with proper education
Photographer Manosh Sen  with new ideas
Innovation in footwear
Abaya becomes trendy fashion
Recipes
NijolCreative offers discount on wedding photo shoot packages
Kay Kraft brings Autumn collection


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft