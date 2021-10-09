Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Life & Style

Abaya becomes trendy fashion

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Farhana Naznin

Abaya becomes trendy fashion

Abaya becomes trendy fashion

Nowadays 'Abaya' has become very trendy fashion among young women as well as women of different ages.
An 'Abaya' is a garment worn by women around the globe. It is floor-length, long-sleeved, and black in style. When a woman leaves the house, she wears an 'Abaya'over her street clothes, which is meant to be free-flowing and hide the body's curves. Although an 'abaya' may slip over the chest, but will usually open at the front and is closed with snaps, zippers, or layers that overlap. The sleeves are constructed of the same fabric and aren't sewn on separately. An 'Abaya' can be worn with additional garments, such as a scarf to conceal one's hair.
You can choose fashionable Abayas from 'Nova with Genuine Swarovski Elements-Designer Boutique'.
Nova with Genuine Swarovski Elements-Designer Boutique' the trendiest design company to wear right now and a look at their newest couture collection will show you why.
Designer Nova remarked, "At the end of the day, the gratification comes fro
Abaya becomes trendy fashion

Abaya becomes trendy fashion

m hearing from my beautiful clients about how fantastic they felt wearing my designs and how they stood out in the crowd."
She added, "We create our designs by using the inspiration of traditional ideas with latest, unique and sophisticated thoughts. We also have a huge amount of elegant designs."
She said, "We are keeping our collections up to date with emerging fashion trends as well as general trends relating to fabrics, colors and shapes, with regard to South Asian fashion trends."
Nova mentioned some of their gorgeous and unique Abaya collections while speaking. Which are, Simple Casual Abaya, Party and Wedding Abaya, Abaya Gown Collection and Coat Style Abaya Dress.
According to the designer, one cannot wear a heavy or wedding Abaya on a normal occasion or everyday life. For everyday purpose and casual outing, women need simple and casual Abaya. So that they can go out, attain their job, do their daily work, while maintaining their proper modest look. But special occasions and parties are also a part of our life. And for maintaining this sector of our life wearing specially designed party and wedding Abayas are more than perfection. On the other hand, gown designed and coat style Abayas are a bit different from other Abayas but these Abayas also let you maintain your modesty along with your fashion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipes
Career in film, television with proper education
Photographer Manosh Sen  with new ideas
Innovation in footwear
Abaya becomes trendy fashion
Recipes
NijolCreative offers discount on wedding photo shoot packages
Kay Kraft brings Autumn collection


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft