

Abaya becomes trendy fashion

An 'Abaya' is a garment worn by women around the globe. It is floor-length, long-sleeved, and black in style. When a woman leaves the house, she wears an 'Abaya'over her street clothes, which is meant to be free-flowing and hide the body's curves. Although an 'abaya' may slip over the chest, but will usually open at the front and is closed with snaps, zippers, or layers that overlap. The sleeves are constructed of the same fabric and aren't sewn on separately. An 'Abaya' can be worn with additional garments, such as a scarf to conceal one's hair.

Designer Nova remarked, "At the end of the day, the gratification comes fro Abaya becomes trendy fashion

She added, "We create our designs by using the inspiration of traditional ideas with latest, unique and sophisticated thoughts. We also have a huge amount of elegant designs."

She said, "We are keeping our collections up to date with emerging fashion trends as well as general trends relating to fabrics, colors and shapes, with regard to South Asian fashion trends."

Nova mentioned some of their gorgeous and unique Abaya collections while speaking. Which are, Simple Casual Abaya, Party and Wedding Abaya, Abaya Gown Collection and Coat Style Abaya Dress.

According to the designer, one cannot wear a heavy or wedding Abaya on a normal occasion or everyday life. For everyday purpose and casual outing, women need simple and casual Abaya. So that they can go out, attain their job, do their daily work, while maintaining their proper modest look. But special occasions and parties are also a part of our life. And for maintaining this sector of our life wearing specially designed party and wedding Abayas are more than perfection. On the other hand, gown designed and coat style Abayas are a bit different from other Abayas but these Abayas also let you maintain your modesty along with your fashion.









