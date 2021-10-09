

Tale of Matilda



He would come home late at night and leave early in the morning, never spending any time with his daughters, always abusing and scolding them for reasons no person in the right mind would do. The smell of rum and beer always intoxicated their house. It was not until Matilda turned 9 years old,that their aunt from Tanzania legally adopted both of them. Those first four years after their mother's death forever left a scar in young Matilda's life.



Matilda is now 20 years old, living her life to the fullest. She is an assistant manager of a world-renown fashion company, being the youngest employee there. Everything Matilda achieved in her life was through the support of her sister and her own persistent effort in everything she did. On Matilda's 20th birthday, Matilda had received a letter from the bank, which detailed some information about her mother's death will. She was asked to meet Mr. Copperfield to discuss further on the matter.



Matilda was very hesitant at first, she tried forgetting about her young life as much as she could. She did not want to meet up with her father again, a man who's very name disgusted her. Every time someone would mention about Matilda's father, all the nightmares of how Matilda and her sister were beaten up would come back to her. Something she tried so much to forget but was unforgettable.



Evidently, after her sister's constant nagging Matilda finally agreed to meet up with Mr.Copperfield in a breakfast café near her residence. Matilda's sister accompanied her to provide support, in case Matilda loses herself around her father. They both managed to make it on time, Matilda took a deep breath before pushing the front door open.



That was when she saw the devil, who she calls her father, talking with a middle-aged Asian. Her father had a large grin on his face which was almost touching his eyes. This sent a cold shiver down Matilda's body. She froze, only for her sister to push her forward. When Mr.Copperfield noticed their presence, he gave a genuine smile to the two sisters which lightened Matilda's mood. Matilda asked Mr.Copperfield to directly move forward to the matter. Mr.Copperfield did as he was told.



He placed two papers on the table and a pen. Each paper contained their mother's signature, which Mr.Copperfield passed to the two daughters. Matilda did not miss the shocked face her father made, before he quickly hid his reactions. Her sister took one of the papers and signed it immediately, while Matilda made sure she read her one first. It was the will their mother left for her two daughters. She left her bungalow in Italy to Matilda's sister as well as some bank cheques, while for Matilda she left her heart and some sweet messages that made Matilda's life complete. Matilda was not jealous of her sister.



She knew her sister needed this more than she would ever need it. After Matilda signed her paper, she got up to leave. On that cue, Mr. Copperfield gave Matilda a jewelry box. Matilda was confused, she questioned Mr. Copperfield, but all he said was that it was one of the last messages their mother left for her youngest daughter. The entire time Matilda noticed the boiling rage emitting from her father.



Being too eager to know what was in the jewelry box, Matilda pulled it open. When they opened the box, they could not believe their eyes. There it laid a beautiful piece of art, her mother's old diamond necklace. Both her sister and she spared glances at each other, mesmerized by the beauty of this piece of jewelry. When their mother had died, Matilda still remembers the hours their father would spend looking for this diamond necklace.



He would always mutter that this necklace would make him a fortune. Matilda looked at her father, trying to read his emotions. She believed, her father needed this necklace more than it would come to use for Matilda. Even though this necklace had one of the last memories of her mother engraved in it, she knew far too well that what has been lost cannot be retrieved again. She passed the necklace to her father's hand. Matilda's father was bewildered by the actions of her youngest daughter, while her sister knew where her actions were coming from. No words were exchanged, Matilda and her sister took their leave, followed by Mr.Copperfield.



After the café incident, Matilda lost absolutely all contact and information on her father's whereabouts. She knew that her father was probably going to sell the necklace to earn money for drugs and alcohol. When Matilda turned 26 years old, she met a person who she wanted to spend the rest of her life with. It was on the day of their wedding when Matilda was to be carried to the altar by her father, did she miss him dearly. Before the wedding, when Matilda was getting into her wedding gown, she found a crumpled ball on her bed. Something that was not there before.



