Scientists discover Welsh ‘dragon’ dinosaur - the size of a chicken

A dinosaur distantly related to Tyrannosaurus rex - but with a body the size of a chicken - that would probably have ruled the roost about 200m years ago has been discovered.

The diminutive but fearsome creature, whose fossilised remains were found in a quarry in south Wales, is the oldest theropod - a group that includes T rex and modern birds - found in the UK.

It has been named Pendraig milnerae - pendraig meaning "chief dragon" in middle Welsh and milnerae in honour of the late Angela Milner, a stalwart of the Natural History Museum's dinosaur gallery and a researcher and deputy keeper of palaeontology at the museum for more than 30 years.

Fragmentary fossils of Pendraig milnerae were discovered in a quarry in south Wales in the 1950s but in recent years had been stashed away in a drawer with some crocodile samples until they were found by Milner.

It is thought the dinosaur lived between 200m and 215m years ago during the Late Triassic period. It probably had a body size similar to that of a modern-day chicken, but with its tail taking it to about a metre-long.

Stephan Spiekman, a research fellow at the Natural History Museum, said: "Pendraig milnerae lived near the beginning of the evolution of the meat-eating dinosaurs. It's clear from the bones we have that it was a meat-eater, but early in the evolution of this group these animals were quite small, in contrast to the very famous meat-eating dinosaurs like T rex which evolved much later."

Spiekman and his colleagues gave it the name dragon chief to honour its probable position as the apex predator. -GUARDIAN