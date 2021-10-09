Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home News

Scientists discover Welsh ‘dragon’ dinosaur - the size of a chicken

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

A dinosaur distantly related to Tyrannosaurus rex - but with a body the size of a chicken - that would probably have ruled the roost about 200m years ago has been discovered.
The diminutive but fearsome creature, whose fossilised remains were found in a quarry in south Wales, is the oldest theropod - a group that includes T rex and modern birds - found in the UK.
It has been named Pendraig milnerae - pendraig meaning "chief dragon" in middle Welsh and milnerae in honour of the late Angela Milner, a stalwart of the Natural History Museum's dinosaur gallery and a researcher and deputy keeper of palaeontology at the museum for more than 30 years.
Fragmentary fossils of Pendraig milnerae were discovered in a quarry in south Wales in the 1950s but in recent years had been stashed away in a drawer with some crocodile samples until they were found by Milner.
It is thought the dinosaur lived between 200m and 215m years ago during the Late Triassic period. It probably had a body size similar to that of a modern-day chicken, but with its tail taking it to about a metre-long.
Stephan Spiekman, a research fellow at the Natural History Museum, said: "Pendraig milnerae lived near the beginning of the evolution of the meat-eating dinosaurs. It's clear from the bones we have that it was a meat-eater, but early in the evolution of this group these animals were quite small, in contrast to the very famous meat-eating dinosaurs like T rex which evolved much later."
Spiekman and his colleagues gave it the name dragon chief to honour its probable position as the apex predator.     -GUARDIAN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists discover Welsh ‘dragon’ dinosaur - the size of a chicken
Robots: stealing our jobs or solving labour shortages?
Artificial lightning zaps farm stink
Ancient river delta bolsters search for signs of life on Mars
‘Genius dogs’ can learn names of more than 100 toys, study finds
Bagerhat gears up for Durga Puja
Wildcat transport strike puts Ctg  dwellers in trouble
CUET, HBRI ink MoU


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft