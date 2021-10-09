Video
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:04 PM
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
‘Genius dogs’ can learn names of more than 100 toys, study finds

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

BUKHAREST, Oct 8: Your dog might follow commands such as "sit", or become uncontrollably excited at the mention of the word "walkies", but when it comes to remembering the names of toys and other everyday items, most seem pretty absent-minded.
Now a study of six "genius dogs" has advanced our understanding of dogs' memories, suggesting some of them possess a remarkable grasp of the human language.
Hungarian researchers spent more than two years scouring the globe for dogs who could recognise the names of their various toys. Although most can learn commands to some degree, learning the names of items appears to be a very different task, with most dogs unable to master this skill.
Max (Hungary), Gaia (Brazil), Nalani (Netherlands), Squall (US), Whisky (Norway), and Rico (Spain) made the cut after proving they knew the names of more than 28 toys, with some knowing more than 100. They were then enlisted to take part in a series of livestreamed experiments known as the Genius Dog Challenge.
"These gifted dogs can learn new names of toys in a remarkable speed," said Dr Claudia Fugazza at Etvs Lornd University in Budapest, who led the research team. "In our previous study we found that they could learn a new toy name after hearing it only four times. But, with such short exposure, they did not form a long-term memory of it."
To further push the dogs' limits, their owners were tasked with teaching them the names of six, and then 12 new toys in a single week.
"It turned out that, for these talented dogs, this was not much of a challenge. They easily learned between 11 to 12 toys," said Dr Shany Dror from the same university. This rate of learning is comparable with that of human infants at the beginning of their vocabulary spurt, when they suddenly start stringing words together at about 18 months old.
The dogs could also remember the names of the toys when they were tested one and two months later. The research was published in Royal Society Open Science.
All of the dogs taking part were border collies - herding dogs originally bred to work sheep. Although this makes many of them very responsive to the behaviour of their owners, only a small proportion of the breed are able to memorise the names of their toys.
Neither is this talent unique to border collies. "Thanks to the Genius Dog Challenge we have managed until now to find also dogs from other breeds including a German shepherd, a pekingese, a mini Australian shepherd and a few dogs of mixed breeds," Dror said. Separate research has also suggested some yorkshire terriers may be able to do it.    -GUARDIAN




Chinas Moon mission returned youngest ever lavas
The rock samples brought back from the Moon in December by China's Chang'e-5 mission were really young. It's all relative, of course, but the analysis shows the basalt material - the solidified remnants of a lava flow - to be just two billion years old.
Compare this with the samples returned by the Apollo astronaut missions. They were all over three billion years of age. The findings are reported in the journal Science. China's robotic Chang'e-5 mission was sent to a site on the lunar nearside called Oceanus Procellarum.
It was carefully chosen to add to the sum of knowledge gained from previous sample returns - the last of which was conducted by a Soviet probe in 1976. Xiaochao Che and colleagues at the Sensitive High Resolution Ion MicroProbe (SHRIMP) Center in Beijing led the Chang'e-5 dating analysis, but worked with a broad international consortium.
The age data they've produced is fascinating because it proves volcanism continued on the Moon long after one might have expected such a small body to have cooled down and given up the activity.
Theorists will now be thinking through new ideas for what kind of heat source might have sustained the late-stage behaviour.
It doesn't appear to have been driven by concentrated radioactive decay because the Chang'e-5 samples don't contain a lot of the kind of chemical elements associated with this effect.    -BBC


