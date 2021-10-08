Psychologists for players in T20 World Cup, says ICC

DUBAI, OCT 7: Psychologists will monitor players at the T20 World Cup to help cope with the growing number of mental health cases in coronavirus safety bubbles, cricket's governing body said Thursday.

Pandemic strain has become increasingly apparent in recent months with England's Ben Stokes on a prolonged mental health break, and other leading players complaining about the pressures of going from bubble to bubble in different tours and tournaments.

A number of players missed or left the conclusion of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates because of bio-bubble stress. And the 16 nations at the World Cup, starting in the UAE and Oman on October 17, will be confined to their hotels for the majority of the month-long tournament.

"The ICC will have available 24 hours a day, a psychologist to speak to any individual who seeks help.

"We are also providing (a) lot of resources, so people can decide what the best way of addressing the issue is for them." -AFP





