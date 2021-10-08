Video
Papon elected BCB President for 4th consecutive tenure

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Sports Reporter

Nazmul Hassan Papon briefs journalists on Thursday at the BCB's headquarters at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after being elected the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for the fourth time. photo: Courtesy

Nazmul Hassan Papon briefs journalists on Thursday at the BCB's headquarters at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after being elected the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for the fourth time. photo: Courtesy

Nazmul Hassan Papon was elected the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday in the 1st official meeting of newly elected directorial body.
Papon grabbed the highest number votes to be the director in the Board of Directors election on Wednesday. The election commission published the results officially yesterday at the BCB's headquarters at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
During the meeting AJM Nasir Uddin, a director from the Chattogram Division, proposed Papon's name as the president and his proposal was supported by two directors-Enayet Hossain Siraj and Gazi Golam Mortuza Pappa.
It is his fourth term as BCB President and third straight time as elected BCB president.
Papon, also a lawmaker, became the president of the apex body of country's cricket in 2012 being nominated by the government since the erstwhile BCB president AHM Mustafa Kamal became the ICC president. As ICC made it mandatory to elect president by an election for its all member countries, the BCB changed its constitution, paving the way of election in this post.
He however, became the first elected president in BCB's history in 2013 and then again was elected in 2017.
As per the constitution, 25-elected directors would elect a president from amongst them. But in 2013 and 2017 election, Papon was elected unopposed. This is the first time, he had to contest in election but shined in impeccably, bagging highest 53 votes alongside Enayet Hossain Siraj and Gazi Golam Mortuza Pappa.
According to the official election results Papon fought in category-2 (Metropolitan Clubs) representing Abahani Limited. Other elected directors of the category are Gazi Golam Mortuza Pappa of Gazi Group Cricketers, Enayet Hossain Siraj of Azad Sporting Club, Ismail Haider Mallick of Sheikh Jamal Cricketers, Najib Ahmed of Sheikh Jalam Dhanmondi Club, Obeid Rashid Nizam of Shinepukur Cricket Club, Fahim Sinha of Surjatarun Club, Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, Salahuddin Chowdhury of Kakrail Boys Club, Manzur Kader of Dhaka Assets, Mahbub Anam of Mohammedan Sporting Club and Manzur Alam Manzu.  
 Former National Captain Khaled Masud Pilot competed in Catergory-1 (Regional and Distric Cricket Association) from Rajshahi Division against Saiful Alam Shapon. Among nine Rajshahi votes Pilot got two.
Veteran coach Najmul Abedin Fahim, who fought in category-3 (Public Universities, Former Cricketers and Others) against Khaled Mahmud Sujon, got three votes while 37 votes casted for Sujon.
Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Tanvir Ahmed were elected from Dhaka Division.
AJM Nasir Uddin and Akram Khan (Chattogram Division), Kazi Enam Ahmed and Sheikh Sohel ( Khulna Division) Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel ( Sylhet Division) Advocate Anowarul Islam (Rangpur Division), Alamgir Khan ( Barisal Division) were the uncontested winners alongside Sajjadul Alam Boby and Jalan Younus of National Sports Council.


