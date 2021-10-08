Video
ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Tigers to warm-up against Oman-A today

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Cricket Team practice at Academic Ground in Oman. photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Cricket Team will take on Oman-A team today for a warm-up match at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium.
The Tigers reached in Oman on October 3 and stayed in one-day room quarantine on the following day. They started practicing on October 5 and will continue for four straight following days before flying for Dubai on October 9 including today's match.
In Dubai, they will also have to stay in one-day quarantine before a day of practice on October 11 and will play two official warm-up games, scheduled for October 12 and 14. Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st practice match while will meet with Irish cricketers in the 2nd one. Both the matches will kick start at 6:00pm local time (8:00pm BST).
Mahmudullah and Co. will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.
Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.
Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.
Group championship will ensure Tigers' spot in Goup-2 of Super-12
round, where they will get India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New
Zealand and runner-ups of group-B of the qualifier round. And if
they manage to be qualified as
group runner-up, Bangladesh will play in Group-2 with West Indies, England, South Africa, Australia
and champions of group-A of the qualifiers.


