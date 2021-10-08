

Indian policemen stand guard near the teachers inside a government-run school on the outskirts of Srinagar on October 7, 2021, Thursday, after suspected anti-India militants shot dead two schoolteachers in Indian-administered Kashmir. The gunmen barged into a government-run school in the Eidgah area of the main city of Srinagar, killing the pair, including the principal, on the spot. No students were present at the time. photo : AFP