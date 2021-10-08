Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021
Pak quake kills 20

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263

HARNAI, Oct 7: At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Thursday when an earthquake struck southwestern Pakistan, causing roofs and walls of mud brick homes to collapse on families as they slept.
A one-year-old boy was among the victims, killed when a beam crashed on top of him in the darkness, as the 5.9 magnitude quake jolted at least six cities and towns in Balochistan province. The worst-affected area was the remote mountainous district of Harnai, where landslides blocked some roads, hampering rescue efforts.
Authorities are also contending with phone and electricity outages after pylons were damaged. "We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed due to the earthquake," said Balochistan's home minister Mir Zia ullah Langau.    -AFP


