‘Minister must go for unbiased probe’

NEW DELHI, Oct 7: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stuck to her demand for the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra whose son allegedly ran over an SUV on protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Priyanka, who along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, met two families whose loved ones died in the violence, said "she will continue my fight for justice". "Justice is a right in a democracy. I will continue my fight for justice. All the affected families I met yesterday only demanded justice. The Union minister needs to resign to ensure an unbiased investigation," she told reporters the morning after her visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, a four-hour drive from state capital Lucknow.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, lodged at a guest house in Sitapur since her arrest on Monday, was released to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress team, which met the families of 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh and Raman Kashyap, the 30-year-old local journalist who also died on Sunday. The Gandhi siblings were accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Channi.

Authorities of Uttar Pradesh have appointed a retired judge to probe the violence that broke out during a farmers' protest. Union minister's son Ashish Mishra -- accused of murder in the farmer deaths at Lakhimpur Kheri -- has been summoned for questioning, the UP police said. The move came as the Supreme Court asked UP about arrests and action taken in the case.

This is the first time the police has asked to question Ashish Mishra -- the son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra. An FIR against him was filed on Monday. The inaction since has set off opposition allegations that the police are shielding the high-profile accused. -ANI

