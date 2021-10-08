100 families get access to clean water in Rangamati

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Oct 7: Some 100 families have got access to clean water in Kaptai Upazila.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the project at Kaptai Hydroelectric Power Plant area on Wednesday.

The project was implemented by Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB).

Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mafizul Haque, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muntasir Jahan, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mainul Hossain and BRDP Officer Abdullah Al Baker, among others, were also present at the programme.