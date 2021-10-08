Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Our Correspondents

Three people including a housewife and a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Two teenagers including a girl reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in the district in two days.
A teenage boy, who drank poison in Durgapur Upazila of the district, died on Thursday morning.
Deceased Jibon, 16, was the son of Shahidul Islam alias Shahid, a resident of Singa Village under Durgapur Municipality.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Jibon developed a love affair with a girl. At one stage, the girl stopped communicating with Jibon. Following this, he drank poison on September 26.
Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College (RMCH) on September 29 following the deterioration of his condition.
He got released from the RMCH on October 3.
Jibon, later, died at home at around 8am on Thursday.
An unnatural death case has been filed with Durgapur Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur PS Hashmat Ali confirmed the incident.
Earlier, a teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Damkura PS area in the city on Wednesday.
Deceased Juthi Akhter, 13, was the daughter of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Muraripur area under Damkura PS in the city.
Local sources said Juthi dropped out from a school while she was at class five. She had been doing nothing but staying at home since then.
However, Juthi had developed a love affair with a local youth.
As her parents did not like the man, Juthi had been locked into an altercation with her family members in the morning.
Later, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house out of huff with family members.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to RMCH morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Damkura PS in this connection.
Damkura PS OC Mahbub Hossain confirmed the incident.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Jannatun Nesa, 23, was the wife of Shakwat Hossain Saddam, a resident of Rajnathpur Saithapara Village under Bangabari Union in the upazila.
Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Biswas said Jannatun drank poison at home in the morning while her family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Jannatun to RMCH following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, Jannatun died on the way to RMCH.


