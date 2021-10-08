Three members of a family among five electrocuted

Five people including three members of a family were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Netrakona, Laxmipur and Naogaon, in three days.

NETRAKONA: A couple and their daughter were electrocuted in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district.

The tragic incident took place in Latifpur area under Gazipur Union in the upazila on Wednesday noon.

The deceased have been identified as Aibul Mia, 48, son of Kitab Ali, his wife Abeda Akhter, 40, and their daughter Pinki Akhter, 22. A one-and-a-half-year old child named Tasia Akhter was also injured at that time. She is the daughter of Pinky Akhter.

Police and local sources said Aibul Mia was pumping water through an electric motor on the wall of a newly built semi-finished house at noon. He was electrocuted when his hand accidentally touched the electric wire at around 1:45pm.

Seeing the matter, his wife Abeda Akhter and daughter Pinky Akhter ran to release him. Then all three were critically injured at that time.

Later, the locals rescued them and took them to Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Prosenjit Das declared the trio dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khaliajuri Police Station (PS) Mojibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police have been sent to the scene after receiving the information.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer AHM Ariful Islam said, "This is a tragic incident! Such a death is not desirable. Their families will be assisted by the Upazila Parishad."

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A farmer was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Abul Kashem, 28, son of Md Rafiq, was a resident of Charthika Village under Charkadira Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abul Kashem came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working at his tomato field in the area, which left him critically injured.

Injured Abul Kashem was rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Charkadira Union Parishad Panel Chairman Abdul Maleq confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An ethnic man was electrocuted in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Hemram, 57, son of late Munshi Hasder of Dangapara Village in Patnitala Upazila of the district. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Choughat Badurpara Village under Alampur Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila.

Local sources said Chandan ceme in contact with a live electric wire at around 8:30am while he was crossing a pond for fishing, which left him dead on the spot.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection.

Dhamoirhat PS OC KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident.

