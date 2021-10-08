Five more die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Oct 7: Five more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

Two more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Naogaon and another from Kushtia districts.

Some 103 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, three more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

Some 77 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.





