Indian Visa Centre to be set up in Kushtia soon

KUSHTIA, Oct 7: Indian Assistant High Commissioner to Dhaka Sanjeev Kumar Bhati has said that an Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) will be set up in Kushtia soon.

The people from Kushtia and its adjacent five districts would take the services from the IVAC after resuming the tourists' visa.

Sanjeev Kumar Bhati made the announcement during a view-exchange meeting with the local people held at a local restaurant in the district town on Wednesday morning.

He also discussed on various issues, including the culture, literature and business between two countries.





