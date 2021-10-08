Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bridge linking three Patuakhali upazilas turns risky

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Our Correspondent

The deplorable Bolbunia-Tepra Iron Bridge in Golapkhali Union at Galachipa. photo: observer

The deplorable Bolbunia-Tepra Iron Bridge in Golapkhali Union at Galachipa. photo: observer

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Oct 7: A foot-over-bridge linking three upazilas (UZs) including Galachipa in the district have turned deplorable with half of its slippers broken.
Two other upazilas are Amtali and Kalapara. The bridge is located at Bolbunia-Tepra area under Golapkhali Union. The iron railing of one side of the bridge has got collapsed. The iron beams have developed rust. In fact the bridge has been risky. Transport moving over the bridge has been suspended. Taking risk commuters are passing over it.
The risky condition of the bridge was confirmed by the authorities concerned, and said a new bridge proposal has been sent to highest authorities. After approval of the project, the construction will begin.
This is a 100-metre long bridge. It is located in Naluabagi Village under Golapkhali Union.
To facilitate communications in three upazilas, LGED built the bridge in 1999.
It can be communicated to Payra Port, Kalapara, Amtali and Galachipa upazilas by passing the bridge.
Thousands of people of Bolbunia and Naluabagi bazaars, students of different government primary schools and other education institutions and business houses use the bridge.
Local Md Milon Sharif said, the bridge has got the present condition due to lack of maintenance since the construction. Few years back, wooden slippers were installed at the own cost of ex-central leader of Juba League Kamran Sayed Prince Mahabbat. But these have also got broken down.
Hasan Mridha of Boloibunia Village said business activities are being hampered  due to the risky bridge.
He was echoed by Jahir Khan of the village. He said, many share bikers have lost their income sources.
Demanding a new bridge over Boloibunia Khal (canal) Golapkhali Union Chairman Md Nasir Uddin said,  people of three upazilas are suffering communication troubles due to the useless bridge.
LGED's Galachipa  Upazila Engineer Md Jahangir Alam said, a new bridge4 project has been sent to authorities concerned. It is hoped the new bridge can be built this fiscal year, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
100 families get access to clean water in Rangamati
Narayanganj DC Mostain Billah handed over a crest and certificate
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Three members of a family among five electrocuted
Five more die of corona at RMCH
Indian Visa Centre to be set up in Kushtia soon
Bridge linking three Patuakhali upazilas turns risky
Tangail DC Dr Md Ataul Goni, as chief guest, handed over Nazim


Latest News
Bangladesh to move 81,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char after UN deal
Job-based growth essential to ensure standard of living for all: FBCCI President
Dengue: 150 more hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangabadhu satellite-2 to be launched in time: Mustafa Jabbar
T20 World Cup warm-up match: Bangladesh take on Oman A Friday
US-Bangla, GP sign agreement
Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship in Ctg
Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen
Child drowns in Natore
Tata Group buys Air India for Rs 18,000cr
Most Read News
From Genumoni to Gyanadanandini
Reforming education system in Bangladesh
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site
Vicious syndicate making windfall gains by hiking onion price
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a “Shadow” economy
Chandpur AL grassroots leaders vent angers
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft