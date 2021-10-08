Bridge linking three Patuakhali upazilas turns risky



The deplorable Bolbunia-Tepra Iron Bridge in Golapkhali Union at Galachipa. photo: observer

Two other upazilas are Amtali and Kalapara. The bridge is located at Bolbunia-Tepra area under Golapkhali Union. The iron railing of one side of the bridge has got collapsed. The iron beams have developed rust. In fact the bridge has been risky. Transport moving over the bridge has been suspended. Taking risk commuters are passing over it.

The risky condition of the bridge was confirmed by the authorities concerned, and said a new bridge proposal has been sent to highest authorities. After approval of the project, the construction will begin.

This is a 100-metre long bridge. It is located in Naluabagi Village under Golapkhali Union.

To facilitate communications in three upazilas, LGED built the bridge in 1999.

It can be communicated to Payra Port, Kalapara, Amtali and Galachipa upazilas by passing the bridge.

Thousands of people of Bolbunia and Naluabagi bazaars, students of different government primary schools and other education institutions and business houses use the bridge.

Local Md Milon Sharif said, the bridge has got the present condition due to lack of maintenance since the construction. Few years back, wooden slippers were installed at the own cost of ex-central leader of Juba League Kamran Sayed Prince Mahabbat. But these have also got broken down.

Hasan Mridha of Boloibunia Village said business activities are being hampered due to the risky bridge.

He was echoed by Jahir Khan of the village. He said, many share bikers have lost their income sources.

Demanding a new bridge over Boloibunia Khal (canal) Golapkhali Union Chairman Md Nasir Uddin said, people of three upazilas are suffering communication troubles due to the useless bridge.

LGED's Galachipa Upazila Engineer Md Jahangir Alam said, a new bridge4 project has been sent to authorities concerned. It is hoped the new bridge can be built this fiscal year, he added.



